Merculet One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,686.00 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Merculet has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,686.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.98 or 0.07555494 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,745.02 or 1.00098570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049561 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,384,812,189 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

