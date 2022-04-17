Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 56,630 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

