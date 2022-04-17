MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MIN opened at $3.09 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 102,110 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

