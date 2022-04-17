MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.02 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $92.02 million and approximately $40,098.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.50 or 0.00021341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00266356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.07 or 0.00690958 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,831,325 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

