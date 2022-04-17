MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $8.50

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8.50 or 0.00021341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.02 million and approximately $40,098.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00266356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.07 or 0.00690958 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,831,325 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.