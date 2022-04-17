Mina (MINA) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $43.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00005860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.69 or 0.07633014 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,252.33 or 1.00286418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00050143 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 463,800,243 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

