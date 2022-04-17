Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $415.89 on Major Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $21,270.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $415.89 or 0.01046017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,733 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

