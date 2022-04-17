Morgan Stanley Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $367.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $367.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $378.56.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $265.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.12. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $265.30 and a 52-week high of $545.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

