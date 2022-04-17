Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $2.56

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $37.65 million and $7,923.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00006353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,220.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00836310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00211826 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00025712 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

