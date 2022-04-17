Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Nanobiotix has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

