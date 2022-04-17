National Bankshares Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.05.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$7.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4706676 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$144,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,350,201.95. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. Insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149 in the last three months.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

