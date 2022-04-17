NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NGKSY stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. NGK Spark Plug has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.
About NGK Spark Plug (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGK Spark Plug (NGKSY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.