Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 1,037,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,920. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nomura (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.