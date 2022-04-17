Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 1,037,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,920. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

