Open Governance Token Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $94,254.30 and $14,500.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00112647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

