OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $696.25 million, a PE ratio of 432.71 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 48.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

