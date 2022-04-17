OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.34

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital raised OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$686.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

