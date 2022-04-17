Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,178,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,973 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.75% of Otis Worldwide worth $276,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 619,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.