Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OXBDF remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

