PAID Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $261,119.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $261,119.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.29 or 0.07523915 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.60 or 0.99737190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050012 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.