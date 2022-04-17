Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) PT Lowered to €38.00 at UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €39.00 ($42.39) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palfinger from €42.00 ($45.65) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

PLFRY stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Palfinger has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.5891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

