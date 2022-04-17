Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) PT Lowered to €38.00 at UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €39.00 ($42.39) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palfinger from €42.00 ($45.65) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
PLFRY stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Palfinger has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $39.25.
Palfinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palfinger (PLFRY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.