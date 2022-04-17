Pangolin Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $17.76 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07554454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,384.35 or 0.99899620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052295 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,306,491 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

