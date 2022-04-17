ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $175.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,202.65 or 1.00162633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00059646 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

