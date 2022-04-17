Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Raised to Buy at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Paysafe has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,853 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

