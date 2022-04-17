PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.74% of PDC Energy worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 996,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 109,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.87. 808,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,741. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

