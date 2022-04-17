Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 571 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.83. The company has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

