Peony Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $55.06 million and $211,413.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 198,595,569 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

