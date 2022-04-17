PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $171.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,066. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.42 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.03.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

