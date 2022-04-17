Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

