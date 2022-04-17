Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.85. 3,014,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

