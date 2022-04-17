Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.