Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $293,907.59

Phore (PHR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $293,907.59 and approximately $2,121.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002548 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,705,100 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars.

