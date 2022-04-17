Pinkcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $836,228.21 and $22.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004342 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.82 or 0.00711361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,770,129 coins and its circulating supply is 435,509,693 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

