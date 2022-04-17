PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.07 Million

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $154,631.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

