Polytrade (TRADE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $897,653.00

Polytrade (TRADE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $897,653.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polytrade has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00109949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

