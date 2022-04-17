Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.44.

POOL traded down $7.38 on Friday, hitting $414.06. The company had a trading volume of 224,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,491. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $367.70 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

