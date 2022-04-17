Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.05 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004943 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $659,301.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.68 or 0.07494345 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.79 or 0.99765368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049829 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.