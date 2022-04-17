ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 420,989 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

