Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.95) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.78) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.72) price objective on Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.22) price objective on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,702.73 ($22.19).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,069 ($13.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is -0.27%.

In related news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01). Also, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

