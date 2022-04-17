Public Index Network (PIN) Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $658.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.82 or 0.07551757 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,317.26 or 1.00126271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

