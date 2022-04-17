QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
QSEP remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About QS Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QS Energy (QSEP)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.