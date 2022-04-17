Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Qualys alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,097. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.