Quilter’s (QUILF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday.

Quilter stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Quilter has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.05.

Quilter’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 19th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

