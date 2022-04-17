Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,961. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

