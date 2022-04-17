Rally Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $453.78 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07554454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,384.35 or 0.99899620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052295 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,711,853,484 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

