Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $2.63 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00006605 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $260.49 million and $20.77 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.68 or 0.07494345 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.79 or 0.99765368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,192,201 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

