Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

