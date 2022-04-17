Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Major Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $512,629.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.77 or 0.07565949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,429.53 or 1.00134335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00052190 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.