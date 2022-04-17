Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

RETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 329,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,566. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

