Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.56. 6,384,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

