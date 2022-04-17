Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS Tech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 626,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,550. The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of research analysts have commented on GWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

